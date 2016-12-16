'Rogue One' is a dark, exhilarating blast

The movie seemed suspicious on paper, like any film saddled with the dreaded "spinoff" label. For a while all the odds looked stacked against "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" too — reshoots, script changes and a director in Gareth Edwards whose last blockbuster "Godzilla" had visual flair but no humanity, not to mention the fact that the film would be asking us to learn a dozen new characters with strange names, none of which were Skywalker or Solo. And of course, as with any franchise there's that ever-present knowledge that, in some ways, this is another line-item on a corporate profit sheet.

As it turns out, those should-be liabilities were only assets in the end. "Rogue One" is a bold and stirring adventure film that will have both fans and casual observers spellbound. It is easily the most exciting blockbuster in recent memory this side of "Mad Max: Fury Road," and that includes "The Force Awakens," which now looks lazy and bloated with sentimentality and fan service in comparison to the subversive ingenuity of "Rogue One."

How refreshing it is to have a truly contained film that doesn't have any objective beyond the story at hand. There is nothing to advance, nothing to tease, no "maybe we'll find answers in the next movie in 2 years" here. It is just allowed to be what it is, which is an intense and visually engrossing powder keg of a film.

It's a simple idea, really: Who are the rebels who stole the plans for the Death Star? That pivotal action kicked off the original "Star Wars" and it's pretty inherently dramatic.

Loosely, "Rogue One" is rooted around the plight of Jyn Erso, whose father Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) is a scientist who once worked for the Empire. He gets drawn back in by the ambitious Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) to help finish the Death Star, leaving Jyn, played by Beau and Dolly Gadsdon as a young girl, and Felicity Jones as an adult, to survive on her own. Jyn is sort of raised by a rebel extremist in Saw Gerrera (an over-the-top Forest Whitaker), but much of this is left both unseen and unexplained.