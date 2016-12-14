'Deadpool' in, but no room for 'Silence'

LOS ANGELES -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association never fails to disappoint with their assortment of nominees, which always seem to include some expected picks, some inspired ones and some headscratchers too. The nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes announced Monday certainly had some bombshells, too. Here are a few notable snubs and surprises:

Old Guard Out

Past Globes glory didn't seem to matter this year for Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese and Warren Beatty, none of whom received directing nominations despite all having won in that category at least once. In fact, Eastwood's "Sully" (that means no Tom Hanks nomination either) and Scorsese's "Silence" were shut out completely, while Beatty's big return to directing and acting, "Rules Don't Apply," scored only one nomination — for actress Lily Collins.

No Love For 'Love & Friendship'

Whit Stillman's Jane Austen adaptation "Love & Friendship" charmed audiences and critics, but was left without a single nomination — especially surprising in the case of Kate Beckinsale, whose performance as the conniving and ambitious Lady Susan Vernon has been widely regarded as one of her best. Instead, in the musical or comedy category, the HFPA singled out the little-seen John Carney musical "Sing Street."

The Naughtiest Superhero

Besides being a superhero movie, the irreverent and very R-rated "Deadpool" is about as far away as one can get from a stereotypically tasteful awards choice, but somehow still scored two nominations — one for best motion picture in the musical or comedy category and another for star Ryan Reynolds. Perhaps they draw the line at animated food orgy, though — "Sausage Party," despite a big awards push, was left out of the fun.