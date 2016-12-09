Ebullient 'La La Land'

By Jocelyn Noveck--Musical lovers, take a bow. Your favorite art form is having quite the cultural moment. On Broadway, of course, we've got the "Hamilton" phenomenon, making the stage musical feel more vital and relevant than it has in years. And we have popular live TV revivals like "Grease" and "Hairspray."

Now, in time for Christmas, there's the eye-popping, heart-lifting "La La Land," which both honors and modernizes the screen musical to such joyful effect that you might find yourself pirouetting home from the multiplex.

OK, perhaps we exaggerate. "La La Land," created by the copiously talented writer/director Damien Chazelle and featuring the dream pairing of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is not for everyone.

Perhaps you don't like music, or singing, or dancing. Or romance, or love, or beautiful people falling in love. Or sunsets, or primary colors, or pastels. Or stories. Or, heck, the movies themselves. If you don't like any of those things, maybe stay home.

Otherwise, be prepared: By the end, something will surely have activated those tear ducts. The one complaint I overheard upon leaving the film was: "I didn't have enough Kleenex."

The first obvious gift of "La La Land" is its sheer originality. Let's start with the music. Unlike in so many other films, nobody else's hits are used here. The affecting score is by Justin Hurwitz, with lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (also getting kudos for Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen.")

Our setting is Los Angeles, and so it begins — as it must — on a jammed freeway. But unlike Michael Douglas in "Falling Down," the drivers here simply brush off their frustrations, exit their cars, and break into song and dance.