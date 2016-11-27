GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: Elaine Jin, Austin Lin top supporting stars

(CNA) TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-born actress Elaine Jin (金燕玲) and Taiwanese actor Austin Lin (林柏宏) won the best supporting acting awards at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Saturday.

Jin grabbed the best supporti(ng actress award for her role in the movie "Mad World" (一念無明) of a mother with a mental illness whose behavior put her son under great pressure to the point where he also becomes a bipolar patient.

The film begins with the father picking up his bipolar son from a mental hospital and both of them are in deep remorse for the accident that killed the mother. The tension and anxiety simmer as they stick with each other in a tiny flat.

The overwhelmed Jin said she was happy to win the award in the place where she was born about 60 years ago, while expressing her gratitude to the movie's director and crew.

"I won the same award 22 years ago, and a lot has happened over the past 22 years," said Jin, who went to Hong Kong in 1970s to pursue a career in the film industry.

"I believe opportunity is the most important thing for an actor or an actress," she said, adding that she always tries to do her best when shooting a movie so that she will get another opportunity.

The other best supporting actress nominees were Wu Yanshu (吳彥姝) for "Book of Love" (北京遇上西雅圖之不二情書), Liu Pei (劉蓓) for "Someone to Talk to" (一句頂一萬句), Li Xing (李杏) for "The Tenants Downstairs" (樓下的房客), and Lu Yi-ching (陸弈靜) for "Forêt Debussy" (德布西森林).

Lin, a first-time Golden Horse nominee, won the best supporting actor award for his role as a high school student in "At Cafe 6" (六弄咖啡館), a Taiwanese romance movie.

In the movie, adapted from a novel in the same title, he and his best friend try to help each other go after the girls they like.

"I'm honored," Lin said in his acceptance speech, thanking the judges for the award.

He also shared the award with the movie's crew and thanked his family and friends for their support for his pursuit of his dream in the movie industry.

"Grandma, you can now go to bed," he said to his grandmother, who was watching the live broadcast of the award ceremony on TV at home.

He also expressed his appreciation for the directors and older actors and actresses who have worked with him and taught him how to be an actor.

"I'll continue to work hard and to love acting," he said.

The other nominees in the best supporting actor category were Paul Chin Pei (秦沛) for "Book of Love" (北京遇上西雅圖之不二情書), Lin Yu-chih (納豆) for "Godspeed" (一路順風), Eric Tsang (曾志偉) for "Mad World" (一念無明) and Lam Suet (林雪) for "Robbery" (老笠).