'Summer is Gone' wins best feature

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "The Summer Is Gone" (八月) was named best feature film of the Golden Horse Awards Saturday, while the best director award went to Chinese director Feng Xiaogang (馮小剛).

"I'm at a loss for words," Feng said.

In a surprise, China's Zhou Dongyu (周冬雨) and Ma Sichun (馬思純) were both awarded the award for lead actress for their role as best friends in "Soul Mate" (七月與安生).

China's Fan Wei (范偉) won the best leading actor award for his role in "Mr. No Problem" (不成問題的問題), a satire on the Chinese society.

The award for best supporting actor went to Austin Lin (林柏宏) in "At Cafe 6" (六弄咖啡館) by Hualien Media International Co.

This year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards in the Chinese-speaking world, saw 47 films competing for titles in 22 categories.

A total of 534 films were submitted for competition, the most ever to enter the competition, and up from 427 last year.

Best Actresses

The two "Soul Mate" stars were visibly stunned onstage as they both accepted a Golden Horse Award for best actress for their role as friends in "Soul Mate."

Directed by Hong Kong's Derek Tsang (曾國祥), "Soulmate" is a romantic drama about a friendship tested when two women's lives take different turns after they fall in love with the same man.

Zhou Dongyu thanked her fans, saying the award was particularly meaningful because "no one in my family does movies."

Ma Sichun, standing beside her, thanked her co-star profusely

"I wouldn't be here without you," she said. "Of course, without me, probably you would not be here, either.

Best Leading Actor

Fan Wei, who won best actor for his role in the quietly condemnatory "Mr. No Problem."

"This film struck a very mild tone. I want to thank the judges for having the patience to discover the intricacies of such a film."

Director Awards

The best director award went to Chinese director Feng Xiaogang (馮小剛) of "I Am Not Madame Bovary" (我不是潘金蓮).

The film is about a woman who conspires with her husband to get a fake divorce in order to secure a second apartment, only to have him betray her and remarry someone else.

The Golden Horse Awards' Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year was awarded to Myanmar-born Taiwanese director Midi Z's (趙德胤) last month for "expanding the scope and definition of Taiwanese cinema."

Midi Z's "The Road to Mandalay" (再見瓦城) centers on the life and love of two illegal Burmese migrants who struggle to survive in Thailand after fleeing civil war in their country.

Elaine Jin in "Mad World" received the award for best supporting actress.

Kong Weiyi in "The Summer is Gone" won the best new performer award.

The best original screenplay award went to Loong Man Hong, Thomas Ng and Mak Tin-shu for their work for "Trivisa" (樹大招).