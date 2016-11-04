Ang Lee on his game-changing war drama

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ang Lee is not one to play it safe. The two-time Oscar-winning director has pushed his boundaries once again in his latest war movie "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," hoping to offer people an immersive cinematic experience that could revolutionize movie-going.

"I wanted to pair a challenging script with a challenging mode of expression ... I wanted to make this movie because it was a challenge. I wouldn't do it if it didn't excite me," Lee said.

Adapted from a novel by Ben Fountain, the film is told from the perspective of a 19-year-old private Billy Lynn (played by newcomer Jow Alwyn), who becomes a national celebrity in the U.S. after a video capturing his heroic rescue of a comrade in Iraq went viral. With his squadron, Lynn takes part in a cross-country victory tour that culminates in making an appearance at a football game's halftime show.

In one scene, as Billy and his squadron are shown on patrol, the audience can feel as if they are walking through the dusty corridor of a bustling bazaar in Iraq.

The director spoke on being the first to use the bold technique, calling it a gratifying and humbling experience.

"This past year, I've been preparing myself for the worst. (The format) is novel, and it's hard to say whether audiences will like it."

Bracing for Harsh Criticism

The movie was produced for a 3-D presentation in 4K with an ultra-high frame rate of 120 per second — nearly five times the normal rate.

"Many people don't see much value in such technology ... especially people in the film industry that champion content. Film, as an art form, has reached a mature stage after almost 100 years. But digital … especially 3-D, is at its infancy. We don't fully understand it yet," he said.

Lee admitted he knew the film would not be a crowd-pleaser and achieve rave reviews, as it diverged so much from the audience's film viewing habits and expectations for the 3-D medium. Asked if he was concerned about whether "how" he shot the movie — the technological aspect — would eclipse the story, Lee told The China Post that he did not see technology as separate from the story.