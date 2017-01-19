News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 20, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

'Aladdin' star James Monroe Iglehart switches to 'Hamilton'
By MARK KENNEDY, AP  January 19, 2017, 3:23 am TWN
NEW YORK-Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart is trading in his genie bottle for a place in American history onstage.

Iglehart, the star of "Aladdin" on Broadway, will join "Hamilton" in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting in mid-April. It's the joint role Daveed Diggs won a Tony in last year.

Iglehart made his Broadway debut in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and originated the role of Bobby in "Memphis" on Broadway before taking over the role of Genie in the "Aladdin" musical. Robin Williams voiced that role in the 1992 animated movie.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search