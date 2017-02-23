China selfie app seeks to 'beautify the world'

SHANGHAI -- Strolling a tree-lined Shanghai street with friends, Hu Dongyuan pulls out her smartphone and does what millions of Chinese women do daily: take a selfie, digitally "beautify" their faces, and pop it on social media.

Such virtual makeovers, typically involving lightening skin, smoothing out complexions and rounding the eyes, have propelled selfie-editing app Meitu to the top ranks of China downloads.

With more than 450 million active China users, Meitu is now also gaining traction abroad, using its more advanced features to challenge Instagram and Snapchat, which depend largely on filters and stickers.

China has a world-leading 700 million mobile-Internet users, vast numbers of whom use such apps to fuss over their digital appearance.

"It's the same as with clothing and makeup. They are all ways for people to better present themselves," said Hu, a travel agency employee, who likens Meitu to a cheap, non-permanent form of cosmetic surgery.

She added: "Everyone uses it as a kind of personal advertisement."

Meitu, which means "pretty picture," launched a Hong Kong IPO in December that valued the company at US$4.6 billion at the time, despite consistently posting losses.

It was Hong Kong's biggest tech IPO in nearly a decade.

Analysts call Meitu a potential test case of the global potential of Chinese apps, particularly those aimed at women, a powerful consumer force.

"(Meitu) has really appealed to the beauty concept of China's post-95s," said William Chou, an internet analyst for Deloitte China, referring to those born after that year.

"Photo sharing is a global phenomenon but China has climbed to the top of the world in this," he added.

Selfie-Editing Craze

The selfie-editing craze highlights how Chinese lives are increasingly lived online, making a person's virtual appearance as important as their real one, said psychology professor Yu Feng of Xi'an Jiaotong University.