Supercomputer aids climate research in coal-loving state

CHEYENNE, Wyoming -- A new supercomputer in the top coal-mining state has begun critical climate-change research with support from even some global warming doubters, but scientists worry President Donald Trump could cut funding for such programs.

The US$30 million, house-sized supercomputer named Cheyenne belongs to a federally-funded research center. It got to work a few weeks ago crunching numbers for several ambitious projects, from modeling air currents at wind farms to figuring out how to better predict weather months to years in advance.

It's the fastest computer in the Rocky Mountain West — three times faster than the 4-year-old supercomputer named Yellowstone it is replacing and 20th-fastest in the world. Capable of 5.34 quadrillion calculations per second, Cheyenne is 240,000 times faster than a new, high-end laptop.

Located in a windy business park near the city of Cheyenne, the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center that houses the water-cooled machine continues to enjoy support even from Wyoming's coal cheerleaders who doubt humankind is warming the Earth.

"Before we start making policy decisions on this, the science has got to be good," said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

The vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists have found the Earth is warming and that the warming is man-made and a problem, but Wyoming's relationship with climate science is complicated at best.

The University of Wyoming in 2012 removed a campus artwork made of charred logs after the fossil fuel industry objected to the piece's climate-change-awareness message. The state also has vacillated on whether and how K-12 students should learn about climate change.

Gov. Matt Mead calls himself a climate-change skeptic. Still, he supports the supercomputer's role in driving Wyoming's small technology sector, spokesman David Bush said.