|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 22, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Ants are expert navigators, even walking backwards: study
|
AFP January 22, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
|
MIAMI -- Despite their tiny size, ants are sophisticated navigators that can find their way even while walking backwards, and these skills could help inspire better robots, scientists say.
The findings in this week's edition of the journal Current Biology are based on a colony of desert ants that were studied to see how they navigated home while carrying pieces of a cookie.
Carrying small bits, they walked forward. But with larger pieces, they dragged them backwards toward their nest, occasionally dropping the food to check the sun's position and reorient themselves.
Researchers said this practice of checking the environment and matching their progress against their memories of their surroundings shows the insects' mental capacity is more complex than previously thought.
"Ants have a relatively tiny brain, less than the size of a pinhead. Yet they can navigate successfully under many difficult conditions, including going backward," said co-author Barbara Webb, a professor at the University of Edinburgh's School of Informatics.
"Understanding their behavior gives us new insights into brain function, and has inspired us to build robot systems that mimic their functions."
Researchers say the ants' process could be useful to people, because it could help them develop new computer algorithms to guide robots.
The research team included scientists at the University of Lincoln, Australian National University, and the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
The time to act is now
2
'Asian Silicon Valley' operations base opens
3
Fans mourn pop star George Michael
4
Fancy watching the 101 fireworks with a slightly smaller crowd? Look here
5
Harmful air quality continues pall over western half of Taiwan
6
A brand-new UNIVERSE
7
Offbeat photos of the year
8
Beijing to launch environmental police force to address smog issue
9
An Englishman's 30-year odyssey along China's Great Wall
10
Man charged, name written in blood at burglarized home