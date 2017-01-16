News
Musk's brainchild

SpaceX/AP
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
In this Jan. 14, photo released by SpaceX shows SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites lifts off from launch complex 40 at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Saturday, Jan. 14. About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg. The 10 satellites launched Saturday are part of McLean, Virginia-based Iridium's project to replace its existing network of satellites that provide global voice and data communications.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

