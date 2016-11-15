Skygazers gawk at 'supermoon'

JAKARTA -- Skygazers were heading to high-rise buildings, ancient forts and beaches Monday to witness the closest "supermoon" to Earth in almost seven decades, hoping for dramatic photos and spectacular surf.

The unusually big and bright Moon will appear at its most impressive just as night falls over Asia, but astronomy enthusiasts will be able to see Earth's satellite loom large anywhere in the world shortly after sunset, weather permitting.

The phenomenon happens when the Moon is full at the same time as, or very near, perigee — its closest point to Earth on an elliptical, monthly orbit. It should appear at its most impressive at 1352 GMT.

It will be the closest to Earth since 1948 at a distance of 356,509 kilometers (221,524 miles), creating what NASA described as "an extra-supermoon."

From India to Australia, skygazers and photographers were seeking the best viewing spots in the region where the phenomenon will be visible first, hoping that cloudy skies and the perennial pollution that blights many Asian cities will not spoil the fun.

Thousands of people were expected to head to Sydney's Bronte Beach to witness the event after author Gavin McCormack created a Facebook page to let friends know of his plans.

"Bring a flask of tea... bring a picnic, bring the kids and bring your binoculars because this is going to be fantastic," he wrote.

Delhi residents were hoping toxic smog shrouding the world's most polluted capital in recent weeks would abate to allow spectacular views as the supersized moon rises over the Red Fort, the former Mughal emperor's residence.

Picnics were being organized in downtown Hong Kong for residents to watch the supermoon rise over the financial hub's famous skyline, while hikers were heading to the greener, more distant corners of the Chinese city to enjoy views with less light pollution.

The landmark Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taiwan, one of the world's tallest buildings, was set to welcome skygazers, with astronomers predicting it would be one of the biggest moons seen from the island in nearly 100 years.