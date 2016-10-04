News
Japanese biologist who unraveled cell recycling system gets Nobel

By Karl Ritter ,AP
October 4, 2016, 12:10 am TWN
STOCKHOLM - Japanese biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries on how cells break down and recycle content, a garbage disposal system that scientists hope to harness in the fight against cancer, Alzheimer's and other diseases.

The Karolinska Institute honored Ohsumi for "brilliant experiments" in the 1990s on autophagy, a phenomenon that literally means "self-eating" and describes how cells gobble up damaged content and provide building blocks for renewal.

Disrupted autophagy has been linked to several diseases including Parkinson's, diabetes and cancer, the prize committee said.

"Intense research is now ongoing to develop drugs that can target autophagy in various diseases," it said in its citation.

Ohsumi, 71, from Fukuoka, Japan, is a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. In 2012, he won the Kyoto Prize, Japan's highest private award for global achievement.

Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Oct. 3, after he was awarded the Nobel prize in medicine. (AFP)

