Inauguration of Taiwan Photon Source

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen said that the Executive Yuan would consider increasing funding for the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center (NSRRC) Taiwan Photon Source (TPS) facilities on Monday.

Tsai said that she would bring the NSRRC's requests for increased funding to Premier Lin Chuan.

Increased funding would primarily be injected into the TPS facilities, where scientists conduct research on synchrotron light, a form of light with higher electron energy.

The TPS facilities were constructed using cutting-edge technology, including synchrotron technology, precision mechanics, automated control and high precision measurement, Tsai said during her opening remarks at the ceremony.

She referred to the center as a display of Taiwan's technological strength.

The proposal for construction of TPS facilities was first passed by the Executive Yuan in 2007.

Construction began in 2010.

The TPS began operations of its first-stage beamline experimental technologies on Monday.

Tsai said that she hoped the TPS would increase collaboration between local universities, research institutions and industry, and that it would help to strengthen Taiwan's presence on the international stage.

NSRRC Director Shangjr Gwo (果尚志) told local media that future TPS research would include developing target-drugs for cancer, unlocking mechanisms behind viral infection and promoting green energy industries, such as solar power and fuel cells.

TPS to Play Critical Role in Multiple Transitions

Tsai expressed hope of seeing more Taiwanese researchers and academics conduct research in state-of-the-art synchrotron facilities, citing the contributions of two renowned Taiwanese scientists — Samuel Chao-chung Ting (丁肇中) and Nobel prize-winner Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲), who both attended the ceremony.

"This is an exciting moment," Tsai said during her opening remarks. The Taiwan Photon Source facilities will allow scientists and the public to measure natural phenomena that were once invisible to the human eye.

The opening of the TPS experimental facility will also play a critical role in catalyzing economic transition in Taiwan by optimizing research and production in fields such as green energy technology, biopharmaceuticals and smart machinery, she said.

The TPS is the largest multidisciplinary research facility in Taiwan's history, Tsai said.

The first research facility of its kind — Taiwan Light Source — began operations in 1993.

Targeting Int'l Talent

With the opening of the TPS facilities, Tsai also outlined her goal of seeing the facilitates cultivate a new generation of research talent.

The TPS could also attract international talent to Taiwan to produce advanced research alongside Taiwanese researchers, Tsai said.

For domestic industries, the TPS opening can also increase efficiency in terms of research and development for innovation, Tsai said.

Tsai, along with Science and Technology Minister Yang Hung-duen (楊弘敦) and Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), presided over the opening ceremony.