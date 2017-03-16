|
International Edition
Thursday
March 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Space jam
|
AP March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station on March 12. The instrument arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crew mates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Itineraries on the go
2
Panel endorses gene editing to avoid disease
3
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
4
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
5
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
6
China selfie app seeks to 'beautify the world'
7
Adam's Diary: What's on, March 11-18
8
Nintendo Switch console goes on sale across world
9
Internet-connected 'smart' devices are dunces about security
10
Samsung delays its new phone, and showcases tablets instead