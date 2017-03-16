|
'My wife deserves a medal,' declares BBC interview dad
|
AFP March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
SEOUL -- The professor who became an accidental internet sensation when his family crashed a live television interview says his wife "deserves a medal" for looking after him and his now-famous children.
As Robert Kelly, a professor at South Korea's Pusan National University, shared his insights from his home office last Friday, his daughter Marion waltzed into the room, followed by his toddler son James, who wheeled in on his baby walker.
Kelly's wife Kim Jung-A, who was watching the interview on television from their living room, flew in seconds later, flinging her arms in a desperate attempt to retrieve the young intruders, before returning on all fours to reach out and close the door.
It also triggered accusations of discrimination in South Korea after some online posters overseas immediately assumed that Kelly's wife was a nanny.
Major South Korean media outlets said such comments were the result of prejudice about Asian women with white males, with South Korean broadcaster SBS referring to "Caucasian-centered racism."
Appearing next to Kelly in a fresh BBC interview on Tuesday, Kim shrugged off the discriminatory comments, urging viewers to take the video more lightheartedly.
|
