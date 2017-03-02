News
Timing flap
AP  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Kaia Larka, left, competes to win the annual Shrove Tuesday trans-Atlantic pancake race in the town of Olney, in Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Every year, women clad in aprons and head scarves from Olney and the city of Liberal, in Kansas, U.S., run their respective legs of the race with a pancake in their pan. According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. Liberal challenged Olney to a friendly international competition in 1950 after seeing photos of the race in a magazine. But this year the timing clock failed, so there will be no race against Liberal.
