Divine copyright protection

AP -- Pope Francis magnets are displayed at a shop in downtown Rome, Saturday, Feb. 25. God's love may be free, but the Vatican says it has a copyright on the pope. Unnerved by the proliferation of papal-themed T-shirts, snow globes and tea towels around the world, the Vatican has warned it intends to "protect" the image of Pope Francis and "stop situations of illegality that may be discovered." It also wants to protect the crossed keys emblem of the Holy See. To support the effort, the Vatican has reportedly hired the global law firm Baker McKenzie to protect its intellectual property rights.