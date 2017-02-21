|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Faced with the risk of drones being used to snoop or carry out attacks on French soil, the air force is showing its claws.
|
AP February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
A performer dressed as a bear entertains as people celebrate the start of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Moscow, Sunday, Feb. 19. In this traditional Russian holiday, filling-stuffed crepes are served everywhere from street stalls to restaurants.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Ugandan engineers invent 'smart jacket' to diagnose pneumonia
2
Sex toys 'safer' than kids' toys: Swedish study
3
Panel endorses gene editing to avoid disease
4
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
5
Lunar New Year freeway traffic expected to be heavier than usual
6
Driver blames the wind for speeding ticket
7
Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order
8
Taipei offers schools subsides for adopting stray dogs, cats
9
Public advised to stay indoors due to poor air quality
10
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad