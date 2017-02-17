News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll
AP  February 17, 2017, 3:00 am TWN
NEW YORK- For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The 18-inch "Logan Everett" doll will go on sale this week. American Girl, which is owned by Barbie maker Mattel Inc., says Logan is a drummer and will come with a doll-sized drum kit.

It's the latest move by Mattel to be more relevant to iPad-playing kids and their parents. A boy appeared in a Barbie commercial for the first time two years ago. And Barbie got a major makeover last year, giving the iconic doll several ethnicities and body shapes.

To boost sales, Mattel Inc., which is based in El Segundo, California, began selling American Girl dolls in Toys R Us stores late last year. Sales of the brand rose 4 percent during the last three months of 2016.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search