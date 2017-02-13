Dog show says 'meow' to its latest entrants

NEW YORK -- A border collie named Trick rocketed to a win full of four-footed focus in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show agility contest Saturday. And next door, also tackling hurdles, tunnels and weaving poles, were some decidedly rare breeds for the Westminster world:

Cats.

For the first time, felines sidled up to the nation's premier dog show, as part of an informational companion event showcasing various breeds of both species. It included a cat agility demonstration contest, while more than 300 of the nation's top agility dogs vied in a more formal competition.

Trick topped a field of 50 finalists to take the agility title with her owner and handler, John Nys of Pascoag, Rhode Island. Intensely athletic and willing, "she really is a team player," he said.

A former shelter dog named Crush won a separate title for the top mixed-breed dog in the competition. Not "a sit-on-the-couch-dog," Crush needed activities to focus on, says owner and handler Aryn Hervel of American Canyon, California. Besides agility, Crush works sniffing for sewage leaks, Hervel said.

While there weren't exactly cats in the 140-year-old dog show, their inclusion in the "Meet the Breeds" event came close enough to prompt some "what?!" and waggish alarm about a breakdown in the animal social order. Some Twitter users have portrayed the development as a sign of impending cat-astrophe. A satirical Chicago Tribune column declared that "we can't just let cats start racing across the borders of traditional dog events."

Even some Westminster competitors found the juxtaposition jarring — or "so weird," in the words of Hannah Naiburg of Milford, Connecticut, who guided her terrier mix, Molly, to the final round of Westminster's agility contest. But others tipped their hats to the cats that were padding and prowling around their own course, most of them trying the sport for the first time.

"Good for them," said Tina Ackerman of Goffstown, New Hampshire, who handled her bichon frise, Bubba Watson. "There's no way we could ever have trained any of our cats to do agility."

Bemisu, a 1-year-old sphynx cat nicknamed Misha, had never tried the sport before Saturday. But within a half-hour, she was following owner Blake Gipson's toy-dangling signals to hop through hoops and run through a mesh tunnel — so well that she bested about 30 other cats to win.