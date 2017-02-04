|
I am here — but spring is not!
AP February 4, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Feb. 2. The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog said the furry rodent had "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday. The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
