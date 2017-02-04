A mouthful of sea water

A woman lies facedown in the water during a ritual honoring the African sea goddess Yemanja, in Montevideo, Uruguay on Thursday, Feb. 2. Thousands of worshippers come to the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to show their gratitude for her blessings. The celebration coincides with the Roman Catholic feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria, marked Feb. 2.