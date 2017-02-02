|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Ready for a raid
|
AP February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
Members of the Jarl Squad dressed in Viking costumes carry flaming torches, during the Up Helly Aa festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland on Tuesday Jan. 31. The annual procession is the largest of its kind in Europe. It is held to celebrates the islands' Viking heritage.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
A brand-new UNIVERSE
2
Ugandan engineers invent 'smart jacket' to diagnose pneumonia
3
Harmful air quality continues pall over western half of Taiwan
4
Beijing to launch environmental police force to address smog issue
5
Sex toys 'safer' than kids' toys: Swedish study
6
Humans, not climate, killed off Australia's big beasts
7
An Englishman's 30-year odyssey along China's Great Wall
8
Lunar New Year freeway traffic expected to be heavier than usual
9
Driver blames the wind for speeding ticket
10
The hidden cost of the fish on your table