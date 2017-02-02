News
Ready for a raid
AP  February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
Members of the Jarl Squad dressed in Viking costumes carry flaming torches, during the Up Helly Aa festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland on Tuesday Jan. 31. The annual procession is the largest of its kind in Europe. It is held to celebrates the islands' Viking heritage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

