Saturday

January, 28, 2017

Driver blames the wind for speeding ticket
The China Post news staff  January 27, 2017, 3:22 pm TWN
A driver in Western Australia had the best excuse for speeding -- the wind.

It was so creative that police had to award him for making the best excuse of the day.

"The wind was pushing me," said the driver when he was caught by the Three Springs Police allegedly speeding almost 17 kph over the limit through a town in the outback.

Dumbfounded police slapped the driver with a fine of $200 in Australian dollar.

They also decided to tweet the excuse with the caption "And excuse of the day goes to…", for all to mock.

So better skip this pretax, if caught speeding.

