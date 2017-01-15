News
Silvesterchlaus' Swiss wishes

AP
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
AP -- A so-called Silvesterchlaus (New Year's Claus) treks through snowy weather on its way in Schwellbrunn, Switzerland on Friday, Jan. 13 to offer best wishes for the New Year (following the Julian calendar) to farmers in this region. According to local custom, the Silvesterchlaeuse receive hot drinks after their performance of singing and dancing.
