Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Perfect weather for some


January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
Polar bear Wolodja takes a nap in its enclosure in the Berlin Tierpark zoo on Sunday Jan. 8, The cold snap gripping Europe wasn't as welcome elsewhere. Double-digit sub-zero temperatures have claimed more than 30 lives over the past few days, many of them migrants or homeless people found frozen to death. Sunday was the deadliest day this winter for cold-related deaths in Poland, where temperatures have plunged to below minus 20 degrees Celsius in some regions.
