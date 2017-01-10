|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 10, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Perfect weather for some
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
Polar bear Wolodja takes a nap in its enclosure in the Berlin Tierpark zoo on Sunday Jan. 8, The cold snap gripping Europe wasn't as welcome elsewhere. Double-digit sub-zero temperatures have claimed more than 30 lives over the past few days, many of them migrants or homeless people found frozen to death. Sunday was the deadliest day this winter for cold-related deaths in Poland, where temperatures have plunged to below minus 20 degrees Celsius in some regions.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
'Asian Silicon Valley' operations base opens
2
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
3
Fancy watching the 101 fireworks with a slightly smaller crowd? Look here
4
Website tells users if they're living on dangerous ground
5
Harmful air quality continues pall over western half of Taiwan
6
The time to act is now
7
Offbeat photos of the year
8
Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights
9
Facebook gets serious in fight against fake news
10
Fans mourn pop star George Michael