Moscow cyclists brave deep freeze for mass ride

MOSCOW -- Hundreds of hardy cyclists on Sunday braved temperatures as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius in Moscow to complete a mass bike ride through the snow-bound Russian capital.

Participants — some dressed as Santa Claus or his Russian equivalent Ded Moroz — pedaled along the banks of the frozen Moscow river in front of the Kremlin walls.

More than 500 people took part in the 15-kilometer event, officials said, after organizers refused to call it off despite warnings over the freezing temperatures.

The event is aimed at promoting cycling in the sprawling Russian capital.

"Not one of the participants of the winter bike parade ended up going to the doctors after it finished," Moscow authorities said in a statement.

"I feel better than when I was lying on the sofa over the holidays," said Mikhail, a well wrapped-up 42-year-old engineer who took part in the Moscow ride.

"It gives you energy, it's great, just marvelous. I cycle to work every day but it's still a real pleasure," he told AFP.

Moscow is currently in the grips of a severe cold snap that has seen temperatures plunge around Europe.