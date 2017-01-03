Pranksters change iconic Hollywood sign

WASHINGTON -- The famed Hollywood sign high in the hills over Los Angeles got a little higher on Sunday, when someone altered two of its letters to make it read "Hollyweed."

Police said unidentified thrill-seekers had climbed up and arranged tarps over the two letter "O's" to make them look like "E's," CBS affiliate KCAL reported.

Each letter is 13.7 meters high, so the feat would have required not just bravado but considerable athleticism.

The vandal, dressed in all black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, said Sgt. Robert Payan.

The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Payan said.

A police spokesman said surveillance cameras might help them identify the culprit or culprits.

The act was being treated as a case of misdemeanor trespassing.

The daring act may have been taken in celebration of a measure approved in November, when California voters passed an amendment legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

It was not the first such incident since the sign was first erected in 1923 — at the time as "Hollywoodland" — to advertise a local real estate development.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the same lettering change to the sign was made exactly 41 years ago, when a California law relaxing penalties for marijuana use took effect.

That alteration turned out to be the work of a college art student, one Danny Finegood.