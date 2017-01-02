|
Bolt phones in praise for United
AP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United's in-house television channel received a shock when Usain Bolt called up to discuss Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.
In the post-match phone-in, MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as a "Usain from Jamaica" but then added: "It's not Usain Bolt is it?"
The nine-time Olympic champion replied: "It is Usain Bolt."
"They came through like the old Manchester United," Bolt continued. "They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this."
The Jamaican sprinter tweeted to confirm he was the caller and Henry replied: "Sorry Usain - we didn't think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night!"
