'Bigly,' 'dadbod' and 'on fleek' make college's list of words to be banned

DETROIT -- You, sir, (or ma'am).

Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment.

But don't convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber over them.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Saturday released its 42nd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

The tongue-in-cheek and non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school.

Bigly's Big Year

It includes "you, sir," "focus," "town hall meeting," "historic," "echo chamber," "on fleek," "bigly" and "listicle."

There's also "get your dandruff up," which is seemingly a substitute for "dander," its hair and skin kin.

"Bigly" also made Merriam-Webster's Top 10 Words for 2016.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was fond this year of saying "big league" but making it sound like "bigly."

Some top offenders of 2016:

— Bete noire

— Bigly

— Dadbod

— Disruption

— Echo chamber

— 831

— Focus

— Frankenfruit

— Get your dandruff up

— Ghost

— Guesstimate

— Historic

— Listicle

— Manicured

— On fleek

— Post-truth

— Selfie drone

— Town hall meeting