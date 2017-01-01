|
Santa Claus is back on Facebook
AP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
AP -- In this Wednesday, Dec. 28 photo, Santa Claus displays his now-functioning Facebook page outside North Pole City Hall in North Pole, Alaska. Santa Claus' Facebook account has been reinstated after the social media company suspended his access and demanded proof of identity on Christmas Day. Claus, a North Pole city councilman, said he was never given a reason why his page was blocked. A Facebook spokeswoman apologized in an email Tuesday, Dec. 27, for suspending Claus' account and said it was done by mistake.
