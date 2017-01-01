News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

January, 1, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Conductor sacked after Santa denial

AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
ROME -- After a musical adaptation of "Frozen," orchestra conductor Giacomo Loprieno stood up after the last notes had died away, with an urge to convey to his young audience an unpalatable truth.

"Santa Claus doesn't exist," he said. Stunned parents who had taken their kids to the event in Rome on Thursday took to social media to express their fury, the press reported on Saturday.

"What happened that evening was outrageous.. .. I hope this 'gentleman' will lose his job," one posted on the Facebook page of the organizers.

Loprieno has since been replaced.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search