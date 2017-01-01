Conductor sacked after Santa denial

ROME -- After a musical adaptation of "Frozen," orchestra conductor Giacomo Loprieno stood up after the last notes had died away, with an urge to convey to his young audience an unpalatable truth.

"Santa Claus doesn't exist," he said. Stunned parents who had taken their kids to the event in Rome on Thursday took to social media to express their fury, the press reported on Saturday.

"What happened that evening was outrageous.. .. I hope this 'gentleman' will lose his job," one posted on the Facebook page of the organizers.

Loprieno has since been replaced.