News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

January, 1, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Aquarium's got talent!

AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
Fourteen-year-old male sea lion Leo attends a calligraphy training session to paint the character for "rooster" at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo on Monday, Dec. 26. The event marked the upcoming lunar "year of the rooster" and was part of the aquarium's New Year's attractions, which run until Jan. 31.

Leo poses next to his "rooster" character during the calligraphy training session in Yokohama on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search