Aquarium's got talent!
AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
Fourteen-year-old male sea lion Leo attends a calligraphy training session to paint the character for "rooster" at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo on Monday, Dec. 26. The event marked the upcoming lunar "year of the rooster" and was part of the aquarium's New Year's attractions, which run until Jan. 31.
Leo poses next to his "rooster" character during the calligraphy training session in Yokohama on Monday.
