|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 31, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Record-breaking balance
AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Vietnamese artist Quoc Co Giang and his brother Quoc Nghiep Giang try to break the Guinness World Record by climbing stairs with one carrying the other on head-to-head balancing at the Cathedral of Girona on Dec. 22. The Giang brothers broke the record with 90 stairs in 52 seconds.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late
2
Designers breathe new life into China's folk crafts
3
Technology startups target financial services
4
'Asian Silicon Valley' operations base opens
5
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
6
Website tells users if they're living on dangerous ground
7
Offbeat photos of the year
8
Facebook gets serious in fight against fake news
9
Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights
10
Designer Tom Ford: Melania Trump 'not necessarily my image'