Man charged, name written in blood at burglarized home

BILLINGS -- A 31-year-old man is charged with breaking into two Billings homes, including one where his last name was written on the wall in his own blood.

The Billings Gazette reports Timothy Robert Sloe appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Wednesday. He remained jailed Thursday with his bail set at $5,000.

Prosecutors say a couple left their home for about 90 minutes on Jan. 2. When they returned, they found the doors open, a broken window, the name "Sloe" on the wall in blood and a shotgun that was not theirs.

Police learned the shotgun was taken from a nearby residence.

Officers arrested Sloe when a third homeowner called to report a man was banging on their door.

Court records say a DNA test determined blood at the first home matched Sloe.