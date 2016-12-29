China gives Trump the bird

A Chinese shopping mall is ringing in the year of the rooster with a giant sculpture of a chicken that looks like U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. China has gone cuckoo for the cartoonish pastiche — complete with an orange pompadour — of the billionaire politician in Taiyuan, capital of the northern province of Shanxi. With its tiny wings parroting Trump's distinctive hand gestures, replicas of the bird are available on the Chinese shopping site Taobao for as much as 12,000 yuan (US$1,700) for a 10-meter version.