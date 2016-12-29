Student skips Christmas, police called

LONDON -- A student reported missing after skipping a family Christmas has sent Facebook posts saying she's alive and just embarrassed her mom called the cops.

London police launched a search Monday saying Isabel Gayther, 21, was last seen Saturday. Facebook posts then appeared Tuesday.

"A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens?" she wrote. "Oh god, how embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report."