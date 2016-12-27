|
International Edition
Tuesday
December, 27, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Photos of The Year
AFP
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
AFP -- It's been a bumpy year, and everyone could do with a dose of levity. The news agency AFP has picked its favorite offbeat photos of 2016, and we have selected our favorites from these in three categories. Enjoy!
!
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late
2
Technology startups target financial services
3
Designers breathe new life into China's folk crafts
4
Website tells users if they're living on dangerous ground
5
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
6
'Asian Silicon Valley' operations base opens
7
Facebook gets serious in fight against fake news
8
Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights
9
Designer Tom Ford: Melania Trump 'not necessarily my image'
10
Stop going to dolphin shows: 'Game of Thrones' actor