News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

December, 27, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Man donates pizza windfall to food bank

AP
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a years' worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a local food bank.

Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned that he was the winner of the contest.

Katrick says he's been getting so much from family, friends and strangers over the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search