Man donates pizza windfall to food bank
AP
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a years' worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a local food bank.
Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned that he was the winner of the contest.
Katrick says he's been getting so much from family, friends and strangers over the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.
