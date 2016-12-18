Eiffel Tower strike gives tourists 'full French experience'

PARIS -- Tourists discovering Paris for the first time this week have had an unwelcome introduction to France's strike culture: a four-day stoppage at the Eiffel Tower has left thousands disappointed.

At the foot of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) Iron Lady on Friday, crowds milled around complaining about the lack of information and watching hopefully for the lifts to spark into life.

"Brilliant. It's the full French experience!" said 46-year-old computer programmer Paul Freeman sarcastically after reading the sign announcing a fourth day of protests by workers.

Amy Lee, 50, was puzzled, even amused, at the sight of a few dozen workers gathered around signs denouncing the management in front of what is normally a busy ticket office.

"We're from Singapore and for us this would be illegal," the homemaker said as she snapped a picture on her phone. "This is something that's interesting."

At this time of year, 6,000 people per day ascend the famed iron tower, completed in 1889, but the Christmas rush starts this weekend when as many as 20,000 are expected daily.

Some members of the radical left CGT and FO unions spearheading the action made their apologies to passing visitors, assuring them they had their best interests at heart.

"We have the feeling that the new management doesn't want to provide the resources needed to maintain the Eiffel Tower," FO representative Hatim Ababoussayr told AFP.

Three separate stoppages by the 300-member workforce have disrupted activities at the country's most visited monument this year.

This week's stoppage is not about pay rises, job cuts or working conditions — common complaints by trade unions and the usual pretexts for strikes in other countries.

It is rooted in French workplace culture, which has a rich history of protest and often sees workers also take issue with strategic management decisions.

France has by far the most strike days among major European economies, according to data from the European Trade Union Institute, with 149 days not worked per 1,000 employees in 2009-2015.

In Germany, the same figure was 19 days per 1,000 employees and in Britain it was 23.