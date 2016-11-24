|
International Edition
Friday
November, 25, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Tokyo gets November snow for first time in 54 years
AFP
November 24, 2016, 2:36 pm TWN
Tokyo, Japan- Tokyo woke up Thursday to its first November snowfall in more than half a century, leaving commuters to grapple with train disruptions and slick streets.
Snow began falling before dawn with the mercury approaching zero as a cold weather system moved south.
The Japan Meterological Agency said it was the first time snow had fallen in November in central Tokyo since 1962.
Amounts were greater in suburban areas closer to mountains but even central Tokyo saw brief accumulations, which the agency forecast to be as high as two centimetres (one inch).
That was the first November accumulation since records began in 1875, the agency said.
Tokyo, which spreads over a wide area and includes many suburbs, enjoys relatively mild winters compared to some other parts of the country where snowfall is more frequent.
Television footage showed a resident in the western suburb of Hachioji shovelling snow as the pavement, trees and park benches were covered in white powder.
Train and subway services were temporarily suspended or delayed especially in western Tokyo, affecting thousands of commuters during the morning rush hour.
|
MOST POPULAR
1
French mastiff Hooch wins Hero Dog of the Year
2
Donkey milk, Montenegro's new health trend
3
6 groups want change in Grand Canyon monument proposal
4
Climate diplomats push back against Trump
5
Blurring effect comes to iPhone 7 Plus with software update
6
Central, south Taiwan air quality poor: EPA
7
Skygazers gawk at 'supermoon'
8
Texas investors build bunker homes for doomsday scenario
9
Monday's supermoon extra super; closest in nearly 69 years
10
Tanzanian rats will train to sniff out trafficked pangolins