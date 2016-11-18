News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

November, 18, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Workers pry gold 'Trump Place' off buildings

AP
November 18, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
NEW YORK--What's in a name? For three New York City apartment buildings, it's no longer "Trump."

Workers pried 3-foot-high gold letters spelling "Trump Place" off the buildings Wednesday.

In some places, a shadow of the old name lingered. The workers scraped and power-washed the surface where the letters had been.

New signage displays the buildings' street addresses.

Hundreds of residents had signed a petition to remove the name after the release of a recording of Donald Trump boasting about kissing women without their consent.

The Chicago-based company that bought the buildings in 2005 says the goal was a "neutral building identity." Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell tells The New York Times the petition signed by tenants had "no role" in the decision.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search