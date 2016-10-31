|
Celebrating the dead
AFP
October 31, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
A woman dressed in a skeleton costume parades during the annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival at the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 29.
