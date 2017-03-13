A single malt whisky full of character

Making and appreciating beer plays an important role in daily life as well as festive occasions across Belgium. Not many people, however, know that this small Western European country with a population of just over 11 million is also home to single malt whisky full of character: the Belgian Owl.

The Owl Distillery, led by Etienne Bouillon, Christian Polis and Pierre Roberti, has produced handcrafted whisky using local ingredients since 2004. Thirteen years no longer feels young for a distillery, and they've made a good reputation for themselves using the stills from the closed Caperdonich distillery in Scotland, which ceased production in 2002.

"We are dedicated to producing the best single malt whisky in a completely traditional and eco-friendly way," Femke van der Vorst from The Owl Distillery told The China Post. "Our barley is only grown on the same parcels once in every four years to maintain the quality of the soil."

The Hesbaye region in Belgium is also known for the exceptional quality of its groundwater, which is used by the distillery to produce this yellow gold whisky. On the nose, it is young (and strong), but it's still very pleasant with its flavors of green apples and pears. In the mouth, it is very bright and fresh.

It's a reminder perhaps of the dream of Master Distiller Etienne Bouillon, who aimed to create a well-balanced Belgian single malt whisky. Belgian Owl's first international recognition came by being added into Jim Murray's Whisky Bible. In 2011, Belgian Owl was first voted "European Single Cask Whisky of the Year 2011."

Last year was another milestone with the arrival of 36-month-old Belgian Owl Single Malt Whisky on the market. "With the rising demand, we are working to develop exports to Europe, North American and Asia," added van der Vorst. The Belgian Owl has been available from specialist retailers throughout Belgium since 2008. It is also available in Taiwan at Angels Wines & Spirits (www.angels.com.tw), which shares a passion for this first Belgian whisky to come from the country's unique agricultural heritage. ■