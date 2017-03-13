Celebrating White Valentine's Day

If you would excuse me for issuing an obvious, and possibly redundant, reminder: Today is March 13, which means the hourly countdown of the White Valentine's Day (白色情人節) is officially underway.

Initially the romance-adorned festival was designated a simple day of giving back. Unlike Thanksgiving, which is a day for expressing gratitude in general, White Valentine's Day is more intimate in nature. It's about answering the wonderful gifts that your significant other gave you a month earlier — with a present of your own.

As the celebration developed over time, it's become increasingly elaborate. Today there's a growing trend of folks who want to give presents as well as cap off the day by treating their loved ones to a lavish feast or weekend getaway.

A Taste of True Italian at Caffé Florian

From curated Italian living commodities to authentic Venetian coffee and cuisine, Caffé Florian (福里安花神咖啡館) has defined Italian living for nearly three centuries. The culturally enriched café is opening its sixth cross-national branch by debuting in Taiwan at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi's Taipei Hsinyi Place A9 (新光三越A9).

At the newly opened Italian bistro, you will not only be surrounded by artwork shipped in straight from Venice, but by world-renowned gourmet coffee and desserts. Renowned brew includes the Caffé Venezia and 290th anniversary coffee. Pair a good cup of Joe with the Florian Sachertorte or beef carpaccio, and the bistro becomes the perfect spot in town for lovebirds to celebrate White Valentine's Day with Italian flavors.

A Feast of Cherries by Sheraton Grand Taipei

If your better half loves a more Oriental celebration, take him or her to Momoyama, a celebrated Japanese indulgence at Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店). Exclusively from now to April 5, the restaurant will be featuring its sakura season special kaiseki, which includes an array of sakura-themed cuisine, including flowered tuna salad, sakura sashimi platter, a mini seafood hot pot and more at a price of NT$2,580 + 10 percent service charge per person.

Deluxe Dine & Stay at Palais de Chine Hotel, Taipei

If it's a getaway you're after, Palais de Chine Hotel, Taipei (君品酒店台北) has the whole package. Its White Valentine's accommodation package, available from now to March 14, has enticing meals and luxurious stays for two. Priced at NT$14,500, some features are a one-night stay at Palais de Chine Hotel, an in-room afternoon tea set for two and a breakfast for two at its La Rotisserie on the 6th floor.

A Customized White Day Celebration at Grand Hyatt Taipei

For White Valentine's Day, Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅酒店) has unveiled custom-inscribed macaron gift sets by Baguette. This is the perfect opportunity to express your message of love through vanilla macarons. No matter what your ideal White Valentine's Day celebration is, start planning now to make it as memorable as the last. ■