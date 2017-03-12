Adam's Diary: What's on, March 11-18

A- A+ Saturday, March 11 NajaAtra (飯匙槍), Rebel Slaves, Fuermosha (暖嶼) Hot take: 飯匙槍 is pronounced "pn̄g-sî-tshìng" in Taiwanese, and it's used to describe cobra's spoon-shaped neck when it gets angry. Doors: 4 p.m. Entry: NT$250 Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City Anniedora EP Launch (安妮朵拉) Hot take: Sickly sweet guitar that tugs at heartstrings. Doors: 7 p.m. Entry: NT$300 (NT$500 with EP) Address: In Our Time, No. 99, Penglai Road, Kaohsiung City The Sackgasse, Old Slot, Target on the Road Hot take: Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall transported to Tainan. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$250 Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City Dull and Sulk "If You Get In Sulk" EP Launch Hot take: Sulk if you get in. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$400 Address: APA Mini, B1, No. 147, Hangzhou South Road Section 1, Taipei City Sway (思衛) Hot take: Slick late '90s R&B. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$400 Address: Forro Cafe (呼嚕咖啡), No. 47, Jingcheng 3rd Street, Taichung City I Am Song (江松霖) Hot take: A hint of James Taylor with a touch of sugar. Doors: 9: 30 p.m. Entry: NT$350 Address: Witch House, No. 7, Lane 56, Xinsheng South Road Section 3, Taipei City The Reggae Riddims Hot take: Get ready, we got 3 million miles to reach the moon. Doors: 9: 30 p.m. Entry: NT$400 Address: Sappho Live, B1, No. 1, Lane 102, Anhe Road Section 1, Taipei City Shugo Tokumaru Hot take: A cheerier, Japanese version of the Beta Band. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$1,200 - NT$1,500 Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City The Muddy Basin Ramblers Hote take: Formosa's favorite jug band hepcats! Doors: 9:30 p.m. Entry: NT$350, includes a drink Address: Bobwundaye, No. 77, Heping East Road Section 3, Taipei City Stand-Up Comedy Hot take: What isssss the deal with Hsinchu? Doors: 8:30 p.m. Address: Merry Cafe, No. 6, Liujia 7th Road, Hsinchu Dinner & a Show Stand-up Hot take: What issss the deal with Greek food? Doors: 8:30 p.m. Entry: NT$350, includes a drink Address: Yiamas Greek Taverna, No. 3, Lane 181, Section 2, Anhe Road, Taipei City Life Drawing Hot take: Load up on wine and drawing before your big night out on the town. Doors: 7:30 p.m. Entry: NT$350, includes a drink Address: SPACED-OUT, 2F, No. 57, Lane 417, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City Sunday, March 12 Bisiu Group (美秀集團) "Sound Check" EP launch Hot take: Experimental art project with a side gig in indie pop. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$350 Address: The Mercury Bar, No. 46, Liwen Road, Kaohsiung City Bassninja, Masa (三重奏) Hot take: More slap bass than an episode of Seinfeld. Doors: 9:30 p.m. Entry: NT$500 Address: Riverside Cafe, B1, No. 2, Lane 244, Roosevelt Road Section 3, Taipei City Tuesday, March 14 Equilibrium Hot take: Heavy metal music from a fantasy epic. Doors: 8 p.m. Entry: NT$1,200-NT$2,000 Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City Wednesday, March 15 Attack Moment (攻擊時刻), Depthdot (深深一擊), DleihS, Chewing Gum Power (口香糖樂團) Hot take: Music for the headbangers, music for the powerlungers. Doors: 6 p.m. Entry: NT$300 Address: Sound Live House, No. 429, Henan Road Section 2, Taichung Can't Be RON Vol.2 Hot take: Classic funk and hip-hop night. Doors: 10 p.m. Entry: Free Address: RON, No. 21, Lane 461, Zhongshan North Road Section 5, Taipei NEXT ARTICLE Hermes goes hipster with show held in downtown Los Angeles Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google+ Google+