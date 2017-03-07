Blue reigns at VIP-studded Paris Fashion Week

PARIS -- It's no secret that politics infuses fashion — and some critics are interpreting the mania for blue at Paris Fashion Week as a statement of "the blues" about the perceived rise of nationalism across Europe and America.

Here are some highlights from Sunday's star-filled Paris shows — including how a 9-year-old fashionista turned heads at Valentino.

The Color of Season

While its exact symbolism is up for debate, one thing is certain: blue is the color of the season.

A host of designers have all used the symbolically-charged hue in their fall-winter collections.

Those include Britain's Phoebe Philo at Celine, Italy's Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, Japan's Yoshiyuki Miyamae at Issey Miyake, Georgia's David Koma at Mugler and Lebanon's Elie Saab.

On the immigration front, France's culture minister told The Associated Press that the Parisian fashion industry — which relies heavily on foreign talent — is under threat owing to the rise of nationalism.

Valentino Ravishes in Thoughtful Collection

What do you get if you combine Victorian-era styles with those of Italian Postmodern design?

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli gave us a pretty good idea in his gentle and thoughtful Valentino collection Sunday that took both for inspiration.

His high 19th-century collars fused with the geometry of the Memphis Group, a design and architecture group founded in Milan that created furniture, fabrics and objects in the 1980s. Silhouettes were softly geometric and hung loosely from the shoulder.