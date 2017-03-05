Dior sings the blues to Paris celebs in fashion ode to navy

PARIS-Christian Dior sang the blues to its star-studded front row at Paris Fashion Week on Friday in Maria Grazia Chiuri's sophomore ready-to-wear show that celebrated all things navy.

Attendees Kate Moss, Rosamund Pike, Uma Thurman, Sienna Miller and a tardy Rihanna, ensured that Dior's was the most attention-grabbing on the fourth day of fall-winter 2017 collections.

But Issey Miyake's show, which saw the designer stake out the Arctic's Aurora Borealis for inspiration, was surely the most daring.

Some highlights from the ongoing shows:

DIOR SINGS THE BLUES

"Among all the colors, navy blue is the only one which can ever compete with black, it has all the same qualities," Christian Dior wrote in The Little Dictionary of Fashion.

Chiuri delved into the 1949 Dior archives with this in mind to produce a wearable display that reinterpreted the famed 'Chevrier' look in jackets, skirts, bombers and capes — all in various tones of blue.

There was much nostalgia to the retro gowns, which often were ankle-length, gathered at the waist and topped with the classic post-war beret rendered in leather.

Ample hoods that defined the aesthetic were inspired by the "tunics of pastors."

But the bygone days were shot with the contemporary.

The hoods came across streetwise and sporty.

Luxury velvet and taffeta, popular in Monsieur Dior's era, meanwhile were fashioned in funky sheens and modern cosmic embroideries.

And humble denim, which interspersed the haute-fashion nostalgia, reinforced the contradiction of high-versus-low.

(Blue, the program notes highlighted, was the color of royalty and the working man.)

There were some standout looks.

A severe, geometric shawl in navy-black — the piece de resistance — looked like a contemporary reworking of a 1940's glamour puss stole.

But the over use of hoods was a visual drag on many of collection's more delicate shapes.

SIENNA MILLER GOES BACK TO BOHO

Miller, who's moved away from her haute-boho style in recent years, seems to have reverted back to her once-signature look thanks to Chiuri.

The fashion-conscious actress hit Dior's Rodin Museum show in a floral high-necked gown from the house's spring-summer collection, and twinned it with an oversize black boho coat with intricate embroidered flowers.

"It's beautiful. This is her last collection obviously, there's only one and I love it," Miller said of the garment.

The actress didn't show an ounce of fatigue despite having jetting over from Prague hours earlier, where she wrapped her latest film "The Catcher Was a Spy" with Paul Rudd. It's a true story about a major league baseball player, Moe Berg, who also worked for the Office of Strategic Services.

Miller said she was fulfilled with her "balance of life and work" and is proud her upcoming thriller "The Burning Woman," in which she plays "a really strong incredible female part."

The film, also starring Christina Hendricks, is about a woman whose life is changed when her daughter vanishes under mysterious circumstances and she is left to bring up her young grandchild.