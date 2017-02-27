A luxurious experience

The luxury life is more than a mindset. However you define your luxurious life, there are some common standards that define what "luxurious" is. According to the Forbes Travel Guide, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei have attained the highest rating in the 59th annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Ratings. They reached the Five Star category — the first and only hotel in Taiwan to get two Five-Star accolades for its hotel and spa.

The ratings process is based on more than 500 quality criteria for hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide, making it one of the most rigorous and comprehensive in the industry. Aside from service and facilities, the rating system emphasizes your "personal experience," like the spectacular showcase of authentic Italian cuisine hosted between Feb. 22 and 26 by noted Italian Chef Felice Sgarra.

Luxury Dining

The owner of one Michelin-star restaurant, Umami, presented a selection of refined dishes inspired by the traditions of southern Italy that highlighted the culture behind his regional cooking. Rich in colors, flavors and textures, chef Felice's dishes feature sour, sweet, bitter, salty and umami (Japanese for savory) notes that touched the heart and soul of diners.

Highlights from the menu included Iberico pork secreto and black winter truffle, artisanal long-spaghetti pasta cut and served in a lobster broth with chickpeas and fresh tomatoes, as well as veal cheek slow-cooked in milk with potatoes and red onion to create a "luxurious" dining experience.

Refined Afternoon Tea

To further build on this culinary feast, the Jade Lounge at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is collaborating with prestigious skincare brand from Switzerland, la prairie, to present the "White Caviar Illuminating Afternoon Tea." Inspired by the exquisiteness of caviar, French Executive Pastry Chef Gregory Doyen (GD) designed a series of dazzling pastries available from March 1 to 31 for NT$1,300, including special gift of a la prairie White Caviar Illuminating product. The set further expands the notion of "luxury" from the palate to your skin. ■